Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 48.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 963,603 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $107,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,925,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $9,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 136,519 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,302,000 after purchasing an additional 85,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $89.15 and a 52 week high of $132.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

