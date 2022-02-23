Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Body

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Comerica worth $51,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 440,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Comerica by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 377,087 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $29,443,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.35. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

