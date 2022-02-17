Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,285 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $130,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.49. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.14 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

