Morgan Stanley (MS): Price Now Near $81.26; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MS

At the moment, MS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.76 (0.94%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as MS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MS’s price is up $2.09 (2.64%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MS’s price action over the past 90 days.

For MS News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on MS may find value in this recent story:

Morgan Stanley Rules out M&A Deal for Bithumb, Binance Is ‘Always Open’

The American investment banking powerhouse Morgan Stanley has dismissed reports linking it to a possible M&A deal for the South Korean market-leading crypto trading platform Bithumb as “unfounded.” Meanwhile, Binance reiterated that they’re always open for possible partnerships. Per the South Korean media outlets News1 and News Tomato, Morgan Stanley stated: “The

