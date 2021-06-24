Morgan Stanley (MS): Price Now Near $86.73; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MS

500 – Internal server error MS has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, MS ranks 21st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MS’s price is up $0.84 (0.98%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row MS has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MS’s price action over the past 90 days.