Morgan Stanley Purchases 124,720 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,720 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in OPKO Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,452 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 402,853 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on OPK shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.86 on Monday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.70.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

