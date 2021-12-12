Morgan Stanley Purchases 2,439 Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.16% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBWP. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWP stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $81.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

