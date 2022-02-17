Morgan Stanley Purchases 57,078 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $123,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 31,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 64,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALB. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 130.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

