Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Ares Management worth $88,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $4,742,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARES. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

ARES opened at $76.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

