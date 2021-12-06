Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,517 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at $475,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $26.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

