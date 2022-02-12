Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $510,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.80 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 61.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

