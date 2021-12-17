Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.11.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $127.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $79,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

