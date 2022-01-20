Morgan Stanley Upgrades Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) to “Overweight”

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRDSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Prada in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

Prada stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. Prada has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Prada Company Profile

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

