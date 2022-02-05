Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

