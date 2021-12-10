MorphoSys AG (MOR): Price Down $-0.43 (-4.36)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.04 (-0.42)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MOR

Currently, MOR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.42%) from the hour prior. MOR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, MOR ranks 255th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MOR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MOR’s price is down $-0.43 (-4.36%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that MOR has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. MorphoSys AG’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MOR: Daily RSI Analysis MOR’s RSI now stands at 26.2295.

MOR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error