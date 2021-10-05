MorphoSys AG (MOR): Price Up $0.15 (1.26)% Over Past Day, Up $0.11 (0.92)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MOR

At the time of this writing, MOR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.92%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row MOR has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, MOR ranks 128th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MOR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MOR’s price is up $0.15 (1.26%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that MOR has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows MOR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MOR: Daily RSI Analysis MOR’s RSI now stands at 100.

MOR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

