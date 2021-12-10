Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE:MOS opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

