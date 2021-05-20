Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI): Price Now Near $202.36; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MSI

Currently, MSI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.42 (1.21%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as MSI has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 50 hour changed directions on MSI; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, MSI ranks 15th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MSI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MSI’s price is up $3.63 (1.83%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MSI’s price action over the past 90 days.