Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,596 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 56,709 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,469 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 126,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 30,215 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

