Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Cut to “Hold” at DNB Markets

Body

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was downgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

OTCMKTS MHGVY opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

Recommended Stories