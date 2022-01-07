MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.08. MP Materials posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

NYSE:MP opened at $45.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $53.03.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

