Mplx Lp (MPLX): Price Now Near $28.83; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, MPLX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.42%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

MPLX ranks 51st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

MPLX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MPLX’s price is up $0.07 (0.23%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MPLX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MPLX: Daily RSI Analysis MPLX’s RSI now stands at 5.6277.

MPLX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 6%

With a 6.8% dividend yield, Canadian pipeline stock Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) offers an attractive opportunity for dividend investors. Its liquids operations account for a little more than half of its earnings, while natural gas and other midstream operations make up its remaining earnings. Enbridge’s liquids pipelines are strategically located, providing it with resilient cash flows even in volatile energy markets.

