Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of COOP opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

