Mrc Global Inc (MRC): Price Down $-0.08 (-1.05)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.08 (-1.05)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, MRC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-1.05%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Wholesale stocks, MRC ranks 38th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MRC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MRC’s price is down $-0.08 (-1.05%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row MRC has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on MRC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows MRC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MRC: Daily RSI Analysis MRC’s RSI now stands at 27.7778.

MRC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

