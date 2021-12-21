MSA Safety Inc (MSA): Price Now Near $140.02; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MSA

At the time of this writing, MSA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.47 (0.34%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as MSA has now gone up 5 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

MSA ranks 46th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

MSA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MSA’s price is up $0.46 (0.33%) from the day prior. MSA has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows MSA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MSA: Daily RSI Analysis MSA’s RSI now stands at 8.1705.

MSA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

