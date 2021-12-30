MSA Safety Inc (MSA): Price Now Near $152.47; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MSA

Currently, MSA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.32 (0.21%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MSA ranks 30th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

MSA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MSA’s price is up $0.32 (0.21%) from the day prior. MSA has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. MSA Safety Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MSA: Daily RSI Analysis For MSA, its RSI is now at 100.

Note: MSA and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with MSA rising at a slower rate than RSI.

