Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM): Price Now Near $79.71; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MSM

At the time of this writing, MSM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.34 (-0.42%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as MSM has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on MSM; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Wholesale stocks, MSM ranks 75th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MSM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MSM’s price is down $-0.89 (-1.1%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MSM: Daily RSI Analysis MSM’s RSI now stands at 30.1887.

MSM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

