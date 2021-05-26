MSCI Inc (MSCI): Price Now Near $469.27; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MSCI

At the moment, MSCI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.78 (0.17%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that MSCI has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, MSCI ranks 22nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MSCI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MSCI’s price is up $4.66 (1%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as MSCI has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MSCI’s price action over the past 90 days.