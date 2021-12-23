M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,463 shares of company stock worth $3,010,959. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $222.19 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.15 and a 1 year high of $224.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?