MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 1,815 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after buying an additional 1,773,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,281,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,243,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,714 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $69.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).