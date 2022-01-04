MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 88,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,695 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 97,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $82.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).