MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 1,278 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,006,000 after purchasing an additional 57,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after acquiring an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,551 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PH stock opened at $318.12 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH?