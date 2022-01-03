MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 8,106 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,086 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 65,408 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

ORCL stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

