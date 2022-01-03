MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 220 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

