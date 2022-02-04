MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 12,200 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 29,921 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 277,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Owens Corning by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $89.50 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

