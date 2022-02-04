MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,762 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $23,754,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $588.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.31. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $500.14 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

