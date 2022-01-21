MultiPlan Corp (MPLN): Price Now Near $4.06; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MPLN

At the time of this writing, MPLN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.98%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on MPLN; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, MPLN ranks 96th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MPLN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MPLN’s price is up $0.05 (1.25%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as MPLN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows MPLN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MPLN: Daily RSI Analysis For MPLN, its RSI is now at 80.

MPLN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

