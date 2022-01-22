Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 45.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

