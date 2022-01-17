Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.61 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in Waste Management by 8.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $156.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.78 and its 200-day moving average is $155.63. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

