Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Exelixis worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after purchasing an additional 544,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exelixis by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelixis by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,038,000 after acquiring an additional 531,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

