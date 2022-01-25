Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7,165.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.29. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

