Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN): Price Now Near $24.82; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MYGN

At the moment, MYGN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.71 (-2.78%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, MYGN ranks 242nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MYGN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MYGN’s price is down $-0.53 (-2.08%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MYGN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MYGN: Daily RSI Analysis For MYGN, its RSI is now at 29.717.

Note: MYGN and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with MYGN declining at a faster rate than RSI.

