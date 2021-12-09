Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN): Price Now Near $26.04; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MYGN

At the moment, MYGN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.2 (-0.74%) from the hour prior. MYGN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, MYGN ranks 230th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MYGN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MYGN’s price is down $-0.2 (-0.76%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MYGN’s price action over the past 90 days.

For MYGN, its RSI is now at 85.8156.

Note: MYGN and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with MYGN declining at a slower rate than RSI.

