Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR): Price Down $-3.96 (-4.43)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.41 (-0.47)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NBR

Currently, NBR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.41 (-0.47%) from the hour prior. NBR has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, NBR ranks 123rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NBR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NBR’s price is down $-3.96 (-4.43%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as NBR has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 50 day changed directions on NBR; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NBR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NBR: Daily RSI Analysis NBR’s RSI now stands at 0.

NBR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

