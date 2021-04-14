Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR): Price Now Near $92.53; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NBR

Currently, NBR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.2 (2.44%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as NBR has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

NBR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NBR’s price is up $6.53 (7.59%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row NBR has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NBR’s price action over the past 90 days.

