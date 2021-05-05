Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR): Price Up $7.38 (9.1)% Over Past Day, Up $2.72 (3.19)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NBR

At the moment, NBR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.72 (3.19%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row NBR has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, NBR ranks 2nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NBR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NBR’s price is up $7.38 (9.1%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 20 day moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NBR’s price action over the past 90 days.

