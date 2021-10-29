Nano-X Imaging Ltd (NNOX): Price Now Near $22.7; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NNOX

At the time of this writing, NNOX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.45 (-1.94%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 200 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NNOX ranks 73rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

NNOX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NNOX’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.35%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows NNOX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NNOX: Daily RSI Analysis For NNOX, its RSI is now at 55.2.

NNOX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

