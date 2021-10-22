NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG): Price Now Near $46.8; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NSTG

At the time of this writing, NSTG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.13%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row NSTG has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, NSTG ranks 67th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NSTG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NSTG’s price is up $0.18 (0.39%) from the day prior. NSTG has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows NSTG’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NSTG: Daily RSI Analysis NSTG’s RSI now stands at 99.2857.

NSTG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

