Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ): Price Now Near $160.32; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NDAQ

At the moment, NDAQ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.34 (0.21%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that NDAQ has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on NDAQ; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, NDAQ ranks 34th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NDAQ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NDAQ’s price is up $0.67 (0.42%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NDAQ’s price action over the past 90 days.

