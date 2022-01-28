Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.00.

Nasdaq stock opened at $172.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $134.21 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.20.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,751,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

